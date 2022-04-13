Warren County reports 29 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 29 new cases on Wednesday.
There are currently seven people in the county who are hospitalized from COVID as of Wednesday, two more than Tuesday's report.
There have been 143 cases of COVID over the last five days, according to Health Services.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.9%.
Glens Falls Hospital currently has 10 COVID patients in-house, with two in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.
Warren County Health Services announced there will be another round of second vaccine booster shots available Tuesday, April 19, at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building.
Registration is not open yet for the clinic.
To check on eligibility for a second vaccine booster shot, visit https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.
People are also reading…
Washington County
As of Wednesday morning, 13 people tested positive out of 130 administered tests, according to state data.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3%
Washington County has not updated its county data recently.
Saratoga County
As of Wednesday morning, 60 people tested positive for COVID out of 551 administered tests, according to state data.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Saratoga County is 6.4%, according to state data.
Four in the county are currently hospitalized from COVID, according to county data.
There are 145 active COVID cases, according to county data.
Capital Region/statewide
There are 75 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, 14 more than Tuesday's report, according to Warren County data.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 6%, while that rate is 4.4% statewide, according to state data.
Out of 3,093 administered tests in the region, 250 tested positive, according to state data.
Statewide, there were a total of 6,546 positive COVID results out of 123,079 administered tests, according to state data.