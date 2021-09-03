Warren County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases on Friday — the highest in several months.
That brings the total number of active cases up to 181. A total of 165 people have mild illness. Eight were hospitalized as of Friday, four fewer than Thursday. Two were in critical condition and six were in moderate condition.
Eight people are moderately ill outside of the hospital, according to a news release.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 14 patients in-house and three in the intensive care unit.
All but one of the new cases involved community spread of the virus. One person is a resident of a nursing home and five were quarantined for COVID exposures before testing positive.
Eleven of the new cases involved people who are fully vaccinated, which brings the number of “breakthrough” cases to 228 — out of 42,223 Warren County residents who have completed a vaccine series. Of those vaccinated people who got COVID, 213 had mild illness. Six became moderately ill, two seriously ill and one critically ill. Six elderly residents with extensive health issued died.
There have been days ranging from 25 to 28 new cases in the last few weeks.
The county on Friday added one recent COVID exposure to its list. It took place at American Legion Post 862 in Lake Luzerne on Aug. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a pool tournament. No mask was worn.
Warren County has scheduled vaccine clinics for Sept. 7, 14 and 21. All will take place at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Six doses were administered at a clinic at Johnsburg Central School on Thursday.
Warren County is available for in-home vaccinations, school clinics and workplace clinics. For more information, contact 518-761-6580.
The county plans to schedule clinics in the coming days for immunocompromised people who are seeking a third dose. Booster shots for people who do not have immune system issues are set to begin statewide on Sept. 20.
A total of 69.8% of the county’s population have received one dose of the vaccine and 65.7% have completed a vaccine series. The number of residents age 18 and older who have had at least one dose stands at 80.7%.
Washington County
Washington County has picked up 27 new cases.
There were 20 recoveries for a total of 97 active cases.
Three residents are in the hospital, which is an increase of one from the previous day.
The county said in a news release that 10 of the 27 cases had ties to other cases and the other 17 have no source of origin. Twelve of the infections were in residents who were fully vaccinated, bringing the total number of breakthrough cases up to 105 out of 33,153 who are fully vaccinated. A total of 57.5% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Saratoga County and statewide
Saratoga County on Friday reported one more death because of COVID-19. That brings the total number of deaths from the pandemic up to 180 in the county. There are 23 people in the hospital.
The county is dealing with 371 active cases
The state reported 4,943 new cases, which is a positivity rate of 3.02% and a seven-day average of 3.31%. A total of 2,319 people are in the hospital and 33 people died.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.