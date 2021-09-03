Warren County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County has scheduled vaccine clinics for Sept. 7, 14 and 21. All will take place at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Six doses were administered at a clinic at Johnsburg Central School on Thursday.

Warren County is available for in-home vaccinations, school clinics and workplace clinics. For more information, contact 518-761-6580.

The county plans to schedule clinics in the coming days for immunocompromised people who are seeking a third dose. Booster shots for people who do not have immune system issues are set to begin statewide on Sept. 20.

A total of 69.8% of the county’s population have received one dose of the vaccine and 65.7% have completed a vaccine series. The number of residents age 18 and older who have had at least one dose stands at 80.7%.

Washington County

Washington County has picked up 27 new cases.

There were 20 recoveries for a total of 97 active cases.

Three residents are in the hospital, which is an increase of one from the previous day.