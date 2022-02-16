Warren County reports 28 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 28 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

The last day that the county had as few as 28 new COVID infections reported in a day was Dec. 13, when 28 were reported as well.

Warren County has recorded 174 new COVID cases over the past five days.

Health Services reported eight residents are in the hospital as of Wednesday. Five of the eight patients are vaccinated and three are critically ill.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew last reported 14 COVID patients on Monday, with three in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.6% on Wednesday.

According to the state vaccine tracker, 51,314 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 48,108 have completed the vaccine series.

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury is operating as a vaccine and COVID testing site.

This site will offer COVID testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Vaccines will be offered on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Warren County also operates a COVID testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center open weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tests are available by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. Those with questions can call 518-761-6580 or log on to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Washington County

According to New York state COVID data on Wednesday, Washington County had 14 new cases reported out of 272 tests given on Tuesday.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 5.4%.

According to the state vaccine tracker, 41,105 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 38,823 have completed the vaccine series. As of Wednesday, 67.2% of the population has received at least one dose.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported the lowest number of hospitalizations statewide since Dec. 5, 2021, on Wednesday.

The state reported 3,265 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized.

According to the report, 37 COVID-related deaths were recorded in New York on Tuesday.

"I want to thank New Yorkers for doing their part to bring cases and hospitalizations down during the recent omicron wave," Hochul said in a news release.

The governor also reported 3,274 new positive test results statewide, out of the 138,125 tests administered.

The state's seven-day rolling positivity rate continues to fall and was at 2.8% on Wednesday.

