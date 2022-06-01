Warren County reports 28 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

Warren County Health Services reported 28 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 7.2%, according to Health Services.

According to the last week of Warren County reports, daily cases of COVID have been declining.

There are currently 14 county residents hospitalized, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls hospital has 29 COVID patients in-house, with two in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since Friday, when officials reported 119 active COVID cases.

Out of 128 administered tests in the county, 20 were COVID positive results, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Washington County is 7.6%.

Saratoga County

There are currently 311 active COVID cases in Saratoga County, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 10.2%, according to state data.

There are 28 county residents who are hospitalized.

There have been a total of 51,497 COVID cases ever recorded in the county. Of those, 50,845 people have recovered.

As of Wednesday, 40 tested positive for COVID out of 327 administered tests, according to state data.

Capital Region/statewide/nationwide

There are currently 182 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Saturday.

As of Wednesday, 231 tested positive out of 1,849 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 9.4%, while statewide, that rate is 6.8%.

Nationwide, the current seven-day average of daily cases is 101,130, which is a 18.8% increase from the previous average of 85,143, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

