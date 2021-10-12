Warren County reports 27 new virus cases Tuesday

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 34 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 248.
Five people were hospitalized, one fewer than Monday. Two people were in critical condition and three patients were moderately ill.
Eight people were moderately ill outside of the hospital. The remaining 235 cases involve people with a mild illness, Health Services said.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 13 COVID-related patients, including four in the intensive care unit.
All of Tuesday’s cases involved community spread, including five involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Warren County public school districts.
The North Warren Central School District reported one student and one staff member who were in the school’s 7-12 wing tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
No additional quarantines were necessary due to the time and duration the individuals were in the building, according to a message posted to the district’s website.
For additional information pertaining to school-related COVID cases, visit the state’s database at schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.
The county continues to see an uptick in cases stemming from household and workplace exposures, youth sports and indoor events.
A pair of COVID exposure advisories have been issued for Queensbury-based businesses, including the Stewart’s Shop on Quaker Road. An unmasked individual who was at the convenience store from 6 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 and 5 tested positive for the virus.
At the Route 9 Olive Garden restaurant, and unmasked individual at the restaurant on Oct. 6 and 8 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. also tested positive for the virus.
Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms and get tested for the virus as soon as possible in the event they do become symptomatic.
Health Services recommends all individuals eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible and for all residents — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask while in public indoor spaces in order to reduce the spread of the virus.
The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance the of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough” case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Seven of Tuesday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 574, or 1.3% of the 43,785 fully vaccinated residents.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 333.10 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout the county for October. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
Washington and Saratoga counties
In Washington County, 15 new cases and 15 recoveries were reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 158.
Seven people were hospitalized with the virus and 686 were being monitored following possible exposure to the virus.
Of the new cases, 11 have been linked to community transmission. The four remaining cases are still under investigation.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 222.21 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.
Saratoga County, meanwhile, reported 39 new cases to the state on Monday, the most recent day countywide data is available.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, averaging 187.07 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 3,376 new cases were reported on Monday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3%, bringing the statewide seven-day average to 2.52%.
A total of 40,233 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
But 2,148 people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday and 35 people died.
In the Capital Region, 212 cases were reported Monday, a positive test rate of 5.7%. The region’s seven-day positive test rate is now 3.7%, according to state data.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.