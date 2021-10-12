Warren County reports 27 new virus cases Tuesday

The county continues to see an uptick in cases stemming from household and workplace exposures, youth sports and indoor events.

A pair of COVID exposure advisories have been issued for Queensbury-based businesses, including the Stewart’s Shop on Quaker Road. An unmasked individual who was at the convenience store from 6 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 and 5 tested positive for the virus.

At the Route 9 Olive Garden restaurant, and unmasked individual at the restaurant on Oct. 6 and 8 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. also tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms and get tested for the virus as soon as possible in the event they do become symptomatic.

Health Services recommends all individuals eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible and for all residents — regardless of vaccination status — to wear a mask while in public indoor spaces in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance the of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough” case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

