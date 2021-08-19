Warren County reports 27 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 27 new COVID-19 cases along with seven additional recoveries on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 166.

Ten people are now hospitalized with the virus, an increase of three since Wednesday. One person is in critical condition and nine others have a moderate illness, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 15 COVID-related hospitalizations Thursday. Two people were out of isolation and one person was in the intensive care unit.

Seven others outside of the hospital have a moderate illness. The remaining 149 cases all involve mild illness.

Of the new cases, 24 involved community spread and three others involve residents at a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak in recent weeks, Health Services said.

The county continues to see a significant increase in new cases, stemming from workplace exposures and out-of-state travel and among children too young to be vaccinated.

Health Services continues to recommend all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in public indoor settings and while in large groups.