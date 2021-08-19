Warren County reports 27 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 27 new COVID-19 cases along with seven additional recoveries on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases to 166.
Ten people are now hospitalized with the virus, an increase of three since Wednesday. One person is in critical condition and nine others have a moderate illness, according to Health Services.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 15 COVID-related hospitalizations Thursday. Two people were out of isolation and one person was in the intensive care unit.
Seven others outside of the hospital have a moderate illness. The remaining 149 cases all involve mild illness.
Of the new cases, 24 involved community spread and three others involve residents at a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak in recent weeks, Health Services said.
The county continues to see a significant increase in new cases, stemming from workplace exposures and out-of-state travel and among children too young to be vaccinated.
Health Services continues to recommend all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in public indoor settings and while in large groups.
All unvaccinated individuals, including children too young to be inoculated, are required to wear a mask while in public settings, according to guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county continued to see “high” transmission of the virus as of Thursday afternoon, averaging 189.23 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
The agency recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in areas seeing “substantial” and high transmission rates of the virus.
Health Services will be hosting a number of vaccination clinics specifically for schoolchildren (12 and older) and their families ahead of the upcoming school year. They include:
- Monday at Queensbury High School, 10–11:30 a.m.
- Tuesday at Glens Falls Middle School, 10–11:30 a.m.
A clinic for those 12 and older will be hosted Friday at the Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake from 5 to 7 p.m. during the Food Truck Friday event.
Washington County
In Washington County, 12 new cases and 13 recoveries were reported Thursday, bringing to the number of active cases in the county to 70. There are 238 people being monitored following possible exposure to the virus, an increase of 26 from Wednesday.
Six people remain hospitalized.
Eight of the new cases have been linked to other cases, including community spread and household exposure. The four remaining cases are still under investigation.
The county is now seeing high transmission of the virus, averaging 102.93 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. On Wednesday, the county was averaging 86.60 cases per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
A walk-in vaccination clinic is scheduled for Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hicks Orchard in Granville. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County reported 64 new cases on Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 320.
The county has reported 362 cases in the last seven days, a positive test rate of 4.6%.
A total of 19 people were hospitalized with the virus Thursday, an increase of one since Wednesday. Saratoga Hospital reported 20 COVID-19 related hospitalizations Thursday, an increase of two since Wednesday.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 146.61 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccination clinics are scheduled throughout the county in the coming days. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/3AU1wto.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 5,138 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.03%, bringing the average positive test rate for the last seven days to 3.15%.
In the last 24 hours, 55,856 vaccine doses have been administered across the state.
A total of 1,937 people were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday and 17 people died.
In the Capital Region, 243 cases were reported Wednesday, a positive test rate of 3.9%, bringing the weekly average to 4.7%.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.