Warren County reports 27 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 27 new COVID-19 cases along with 26 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 235.
A majority of the active cases, 223, involve mild illness, but 10 individuals remain hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of one since Friday.
Two are in critical condition and the remaining patients are considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.
The last time the county reported 235 active cases in a single day was on Feb. 5.
All of Saturday’s new cases involved community spread.
Seven individuals had been on the campuses of the Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne and North Warren school districts, Health Services said.
The New York State School COVID Report Card website, which tracks the number of positive cases in schools, is still in the process of being updated.
Health Services is reminding all residents to stay home and get tested for the virus if they are not feeling well.
New cases in recent days have stemmed from household and workplace exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, Health Services said.
The agency continues to urge all residents eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated against the virus as soon as possible and to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, while in public indoor settings in order to curb the spread of the virus.
Vaccines — which studies show have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough “case — are widely available a local pharmacies.
Health Services also has a number of vaccination clinics scheduled throughout September. For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
Just 361 of the 42,889 Warren County residents that have completed the vaccine series have tested positive for the virus. A vast majority of breakthrough cases involved a mild illness, according to Health Services.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 328.41 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington and Saratoga counties
Washington County had not reported its daily COVID statistics as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
The county, however, continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 315.34 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekend. The county is currently averaging 177.50 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to the CDC.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 5,368 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.72%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test rate of 3.07%.
A total of 58,712 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
But 2,382 remain hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday and 27 people died from the virus.
In the Capital Region, 336 cases were reported on Friday, a positive test rate of 4.4%. The region now has an average positive test rate of 4.1% over the last five days, according to state data.
