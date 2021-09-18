Warren County reports 27 new COVID cases

Washington County had not reported its daily COVID statistics as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

The county, however, continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 315.34 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.

Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekend. The county is currently averaging 177.50 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to the CDC.

Statewide and regional statistics

Statewide, 5,368 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.72%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test rate of 3.07%.

A total of 58,712 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

But 2,382 remain hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday and 27 people died from the virus.

In the Capital Region, 336 cases were reported on Friday, a positive test rate of 4.4%. The region now has an average positive test rate of 4.1% over the last five days, according to state data.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

