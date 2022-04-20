Warren County reports 26 new COVID cases on Wednesday

Warren County Health Services on Wednesday reported 26 new COVID cases in the county.

There are currently seven people in Warren County who are hospitalized because of COVID, one more than Tuesday's report, according to Health Services.

One is critically ill from COVID, according to the same report.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.3%.

There have been 169 new COVID cases in the last five days, according to county data.

Glens Falls Hospital has 12 COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Warren County Health Services' next public vaccination clinic will be held at the county Municipal Center's Human Services Building on Tuesday, April 26, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required and can be done here: warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Health Services continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination booster shots to homebound residents and to seniors in nursing homes. For more information, call 518-761-6580.

Washington County

Washington County's last COVID report came out on Friday, at which point there were 62 active cases of COVID and two hospitalized in the county.

Out of a total 113 administered COVID tests in the county Wednesday, 13 tested positive, according to New York state data.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 4.7%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County currently has 177 active COVID cases, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

There are 10 who are currently hospitalized in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.4%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 101 patients who are sick with COVID throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Wednesday, according to Warren County Health Services.

As of Wednesday morning, 352 tested positive for COVID out of 2,564 administered tests in the Capital Region, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region has been climbing steadily over the last few weeks, and is now at 9.0%, according to state data.

That rate, statewide, is 5.6%, according to the same data.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0