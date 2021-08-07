Warren County reports 26 new COVID cases, most in a single day since March

Statewide, 4,385 peopled tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3%, which brought the state’s seven-day average to 2.86%.

In the Capital Region, 277 people tested positive for the virus Friday, a positive test rate of 4.7%, the highest in the state. The region’s seven-day positive test rate also leads the state at 4.2%.

Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said residents should assume they have been exposed to the virus when attending gathers or traveling to high-risk areas.

She again urged residents to take precautions against the virus, including wearing face masks — regardless of vaccination status — when in crowded public places and staying home when not feeling well.

The county is continues to see “substantial” transmission for the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency recommends all individuals wear a face mask in areas seeing substantial and “high” transmission rates of the virus.

The recommendation was handed down after studies showed the delta variant can be spread by vaccinated individuals.