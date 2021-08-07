Warren County reports 26 new COVID cases, most in a single day since March

Warren County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday — the most in a single day since March.
New cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, which local health officials attribute to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
The last time the county reported 26 cases in a single day was March 30, according to Warren County Health Services.
The county is now monitoring 108 active cases, the most since April 24, Health Services said.
A total of 96 people have tested positive for the virus in the last week.
Nine people recovered Saturday, but five were reported hospitalized, an increase of two since Friday. One person is in critical condition and four others are considered moderately ill.
The remaining 103 cases in the county are considered mildly ill, Health Services said.
Two of Saturday’s new cases involved individuals who were quarantined due to prior exposures. The remaining cases stemmed from work-related and household exposures as well as interstate travel, according to Health Services.
The rise in cases locally mirrors the one seen throughout the nation, as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread throughout unvaccinated populations.
Statewide, 4,385 peopled tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3%, which brought the state’s seven-day average to 2.86%.
In the Capital Region, 277 people tested positive for the virus Friday, a positive test rate of 4.7%, the highest in the state. The region’s seven-day positive test rate also leads the state at 4.2%.
Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said residents should assume they have been exposed to the virus when attending gathers or traveling to high-risk areas.
She again urged residents to take precautions against the virus, including wearing face masks — regardless of vaccination status — when in crowded public places and staying home when not feeling well.
The county is continues to see “substantial” transmission for the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency recommends all individuals wear a face mask in areas seeing substantial and “high” transmission rates of the virus.
The recommendation was handed down after studies showed the delta variant can be spread by vaccinated individuals.
Still, “breakthrough” cases — where fully-vaccinated individuals contract the virus — remain rare, and those who do contract the virus after being inoculated experience illness far less severe than unvaccinated individuals, multiple studies have shown.
Public health officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
Of the 41,200 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated, 75 have tested positive for the virus, with 67 experiencing a mild illness.
Three others became moderately ill and two others experienced serious symptoms. Three others with underlying health issues became critically ill before dying, according to Health Services.
Warren County was averaging 86 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
In Washington County, which did not report publicly on Saturday, the county was seeing 65.26 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.
Saratoga County was still seeing a high transmission rate of the virus, averaging 103.10 cases per 100,000 residents. The county does not report COVID data publicly on the weekends.
Statewide, 4,385 peopled tested positive for the virus on Friday and 1,127 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 11 people died as a result of the virus, according to state data.
