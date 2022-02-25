Warren County reports 26 new cases on Friday

Warren County Health Services reported 26 new COVID cases on Friday, with four of the cases from at-home test results.

There are 10 COVID patients currently at Glens Falls Hospital, with no patients in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

The county reported four residents in the hospital on Friday, with two vaccinated patients.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is still at 5.7%, according to Warren County data.

A total of 138 patients are ill with COVID-19 in Capital Region hospitals, one more than the previous day, according to the county.

At-home COVID-19 test kits remain available in Warren County town halls and at Glens Falls City Hall for free distribution, according to a report from Warren County officials.

Test kits are also available at most Stewart’s Shops in Warren County, except at the Glen Street and Broad Street locations in Glens Falls due to traffic concerns.

Washington County

The county had not updated its COVID data as of Friday afternoon.

According to New York state data, of the 287 tests administered in Washington County on Friday, only 12 yielded positive results, which is a 4.2% positivity rate.

The positivity rate for the last seven days is 4.5% in the county, which is down 0.1% from Thursday’s report.

As of Friday, the total cumulative amount of positive cases in the county is 11,813, according to state data.

Out of a total population of 61,197, approximately 41,154 people have had at least one vaccination dose.

Statewide

According to state data, statewide trends show that COVID numbers are slowly decreasing.

As of Friday, the total amount of positive cases is 2,320, according to state data.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is down to 1.9%.

For every 100,000 people tested, there are 11.9 cases.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at (518) 681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

