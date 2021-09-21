Warren County reports 25 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases along with 24 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 205.
Nine people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition. One patient was suffering from a moderate illness, according to Health Services.
One person was moderately ill outside of the hospital, and the remaining 195 cases involved individuals with a mild illness.
All of Tuesday’s cases have been linked to community spread, including six that involving individuals who had been on the campus of Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George and Warrensburg school districts, according to Health Services.
New cases in recent days have stemmed from workplace and household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, Health Services said.
The agency is still encouraging all individuals eligible to receive the vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible to reduce the spread of the virus. It’s suggested all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces.
Vaccines have been proven effective in dramatically reducing the risk of contracting the virus, and they lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough” case.
Seven of Tuesday’s new cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 377, a vast majority of which involved individuals with a mild illness.
A total of 42,998 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series as of Tuesday, according to Health Services.
The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies. Health Services will also be hosting a series of clinics throughout September. For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 270.55 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington County
Washington County, meanwhile, reported 18 new cases and 24 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 161.
Nine people remain hospitalized, a decrease of one since Monday, but 771 individuals are still under monitoring.
Of the new cases, 12 involved community and household spread. The remaining cases are still under investigation.
The county is asking any resident who has been tested for the virus in Vermont to report any positive case to the county’s health department so officials can begin contact tracing efforts without delay.
A number of vaccinations clinics have been scheduled throughout the county in the coming weeks. For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/3hR340k.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 285.93 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County
In Saratoga County, 46 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 321.
The county has reported 355 new cases in the last seven days, a positive test rate of 3.2%.
A total of 25 individuals were hospitalized with the virus.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 159.23 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
For additional information on upcoming vaccine clinics, visit: https://bit.ly/2W3zNrw.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 5,242 new cases were reported Monday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.65%, bring the state’s seven-day positive test rate to 2.98%.
A total of 39,453 vaccine does were administered in the last 24 hours.
But COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased, reaching 2,402 on Monday, including 547 patients in the intensive care unit. The state reported 41 people died from the virus.
In the Capital Region, 352 new cases were reported Monday, a positive test rate of 5.6%. The region now has a positive test rate of 4% in the last seven days, according to state data.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.