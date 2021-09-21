Warren County reports 25 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases along with 24 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 205.

Nine people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition. One patient was suffering from a moderate illness, according to Health Services.

One person was moderately ill outside of the hospital, and the remaining 195 cases involved individuals with a mild illness.

All of Tuesday’s cases have been linked to community spread, including six that involving individuals who had been on the campus of Queensbury, Glens Falls, Lake George and Warrensburg school districts, according to Health Services.

New cases in recent days have stemmed from workplace and household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, Health Services said.

The agency is still encouraging all individuals eligible to receive the vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible to reduce the spread of the virus. It’s suggested all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces.