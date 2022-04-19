Warren County reports 25 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 25 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Of the newly reported cases, 16 stemmed from at-home test results.

Over the past five days, Warren County has reported 206 new COVID cases.

The county's seven-day positivity rate was 6.2%, according to county data.

There are six county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, which is the same amount as Monday's report.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 11 COVID-related hospitalizations at the hospital, with one individual in the ICU.

Health Services hosted a vaccine clinic at the Warren County Municipal Center's Human Services Building on Tuesday, and is set to host another on April 26.

The upcoming clinic will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Registration links and additional information will be available later this week and can be found on the county's COVID hub site under the "vaccines" section.

Warren County continues to host a testing site weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. The site is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Essex, Hamilton and Saratoga counties.

Information about the testing site can be found on the county's COVID hub site.

According to state vaccine data, Warren County's vaccination rate is 75.4%, with 80.3% of residents receiving at least one dose. The county has had 71% of eligible residents receive a booster dose.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday.

The county's vaccination rate was 64% on Tuesday, according to state vaccine data, while 67.5% of residents have received at least one dose.

The county has had 64.5% of eligible residents receive a booster dose of a vaccine, according to state vaccine data.

Elsewhere

According to Warren County data, there were 91 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Saturday. The state has not updated those numbers since Saturday.

As of Tuesday, there were a total of 1,357 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state.

The seven-day positivity rate for the state was reported at 5.33% on Tuesday.

