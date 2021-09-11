Warren County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Health Services continues to recommend all eligible individuals get inoculated against the virus as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a face mask when in public indoor spaces.

A vaccination clinic will be hosted Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 212.69 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Washington and Saratoga counties

Washington County reported 17 new cases and 24 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 145. A total of 403 individuals are under monitoring due to possible exposure, an increase of 25 since Friday.

Nine of the new cases involve community and household spread. The remaining cases are still under investigation.

Of the new cases, four involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 141. A total of 33,471 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated.