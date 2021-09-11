Warren County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday — seven of which involved local school districts.
Individuals from Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George all tested positive for the virus on Saturday, though no immediate information on quarantines was available from the districts.
The state’s COVID-19 school tracking website is currently in the process of being updated, according to a message on the site.
Health Services reported 22 additional recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 202.
Three people were hospitalized, an increase of one since Friday. The remaining 198 cases all involve a mild illness.
The county continues to see an uptick in cases stemming from out-of-state travel, household and workplace exposures, youth sports and among children too young to be vaccinated, according to Health Services.
Of the new cases, five had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of "breakthrough" cases in the county to 292. A total of 42,578 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series as of Saturday.
Studies show that the vaccines reduce the severity of illness and lessen the chance for hospitalization.
Health Services continues to recommend all eligible individuals get inoculated against the virus as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a face mask when in public indoor spaces.
A vaccination clinic will be hosted Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 212.69 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington and Saratoga counties
Washington County reported 17 new cases and 24 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 145. A total of 403 individuals are under monitoring due to possible exposure, an increase of 25 since Friday.
Nine of the new cases involve community and household spread. The remaining cases are still under investigation.
Of the new cases, four involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 141. A total of 33,471 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated.
Six individuals remain hospitalized, a decrease of one since Friday.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 225.48 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekends.
The county, however, continues to experience a high rate of transmission of the virus, averaging 161.40 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 5,768 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.84%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test average to 3.22%.
A total of 66,746 vaccine doses were administered throughout the state in the last 24 hours, but COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased to 2,414 and 34 people died from the virus on Friday, according to state data.
In the Capital Region, 374 new cases were reported on Friday, a positive test rate of 5%. The region’s seven-day positive test rate now stands at 4.4%, according to state data.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.