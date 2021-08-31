Warren County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases along with 10 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 166.

Eleven people are currently hospitalized, an increase of two since Monday. Two are in critical condition and nine others have a moderate illness, according to Health Services. Glens Falls Hospital currently has 13 COVID-19 patients in-house.

All of Tuesday’s new cases involved community spread, including four who had been quarantined for a previous exposure.

The county is continuing to see an increase in cases from community and household spread, out-of-state travel and among children too young to be vaccinated, Health Services said.

Seven of the new cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the total number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 204. A total of 42,032 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated.

Health Services continues to recommend all residents eligible to receive the vaccine get inoculated as soon as possible. Studies show that those who contract the virus after being vaccinated are likely to experience less severe symptoms.