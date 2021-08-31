Warren County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported 24 new COVID-19 cases along with 10 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 166.
Eleven people are currently hospitalized, an increase of two since Monday. Two are in critical condition and nine others have a moderate illness, according to Health Services. Glens Falls Hospital currently has 13 COVID-19 patients in-house.
All of Tuesday’s new cases involved community spread, including four who had been quarantined for a previous exposure.
The county is continuing to see an increase in cases from community and household spread, out-of-state travel and among children too young to be vaccinated, Health Services said.
Seven of the new cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the total number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 204. A total of 42,032 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated.
Health Services continues to recommend all residents eligible to receive the vaccine get inoculated as soon as possible. Studies show that those who contract the virus after being vaccinated are likely to experience less severe symptoms.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 172.03 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health Services will be hosting a number of vaccination clinics throughout September. They include:
- Wednesday, from 2 to 4 p.m., additional dose for immunocompromised only, Warren County Municipal Center, drive up at COVID testing trailer in rear of complex, follow signs.
- Thursday at Johnsburg Central School, 165 Main Street, North Creek, from noon to 2 p.m. for students over age 12 and any member of the community needing a first dose vaccination. Pfizer vaccine will be offered.
- Sept. 7 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered.
- Sept. 14 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered.
Washington County
In Washington County, 16 new cases along with 10 recoveries were reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 90.
Four people were hospitalized, an increase of one since Monday.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 122.54 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout the county in the coming weeks. They include:
- Thursday at Greenwich Central School from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Sept. 9 at Cambridge Central School from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Sept. 15 at Hartford Central School from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Sept. 23 at Greenwich Central School from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Sept. 30 at Whitehall Central School from 3 to 6 p.m.
For more information on the vaccine clinics, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/1147/Coronavirus-Information.
Saratoga County
Meanwhile, in Saratoga County, 40 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 401.
A total of 386 people tested positive for the virus in the past seven days.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the county now stand at 21.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 167.49 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout the county during September. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3DwyXUZ.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 3,789 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.96%.
A total of 2,234 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 22 people died from the virus across the state on Monday.
The Capital Region reported 226 new cases Monday, a positive test rate of 5.7%. The region’s positive-test rate average for the last seven days now stands at 4.6%.
