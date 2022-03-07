Warren County reports 23 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services has reported 23 new COVID-19 cases: 14 on Sunday and nine on Monday.

Ten of these new cases are from positive at-home results, according to Warren County.

There have been 80 new cases over the last five days reported in the county.

According to county data, there have been two new hospitalizations in the county since the last report, bringing the total amount of county patients to 11, with six of those vaccinated.

There is no one reported to be critically ill in the county, according to Monday's data.

Warren County's seven-day rolling positivity rate has slowly crept back up to 3.6%. On Friday, it was as low as 3.3%, having dropped from 3.7% from Thursday of last week.

COVID-19 home test kits remain available at the Warren County Municipal Center, along with town halls throughout the county, including Glens Falls City Hall, for free distribution to the public.

Free test kits are also available at most Stewart's Shops in the county with the exception of the Broad and Glen Street locations.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its data since Friday.

As of then, there were 34 active COVID cases reported in the county, with three county residents hospitalized.

According to state data, there were eight positive COVID results out of 178 administered tests reported on Sunday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.0%, according to state data.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, Washington County's community level of COVID-19 transmission is designated as being "low."

Capital Region/statewide

According to Warren County data, as of Monday, there were 105 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, one fewer than Sunday's report.

Statewide, out of 71,660 administered tests on Sunday, there have been a total 1,013 positive COVID results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 1.5%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

