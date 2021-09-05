Warren County reports 23 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 23 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 32 additional recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 179 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 172 of them involving mild illness. Six were hospitalized as of Sunday, two more than Saturday. Two were in critical condition, and four were in moderate condition. One was moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19. One was quarantined for COVID exposures before testing positive, officials said in a news release.

Health Services continues to see significant numbers of new COVID cases related to household exposures, out-of-state travel, workplace exposures and among children under the age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.

Four of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday, 240 of 42,329 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows: 101 Pfizer, 84 Moderna, 28 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and 10 unknown.

