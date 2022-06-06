Warren County reports 23 new COVID cases on Monday

Warren County Health Services reported 55 new COVID cases over the span of two days: 23 on Monday, and 32 on Sunday.

According to Health Services, 26 of these new cases stemmed from at-home test results.

The current seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 5.4%, according to Health Services.

There have been a total of 165 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to Health Services.

There are currently 10 county residents who are hospitalized.

Warren County Health Services’ COVID-19 clinic is open Tuesday at Warren County Municipal Center.

Registration is available here: https://on.ny.gov/395y9w7

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 27 patients in-house with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

There are no patients who are critically ill from COVID in Warren County as of Monday.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since May 27.

According to state data, eight people tested positive for COVID out of 144 administered tests as of Monday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.8%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Saratoga County is 9.4%, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

There are currently 222 active COVID cases in Saratoga County, and 23 county residents are hospitalized.

Elsewhere

There are 147 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County Health Services.

Out of 2,621 administered tests, 178 tested positive for COVID in the Capital Region, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 8.1%.

Statewide, the seven-day rolling positivity rate is 6.1%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

