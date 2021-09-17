Warren County reports 22 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases along with 16 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 234.
A total of 11 people in the county were hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one since Thursday. Two individuals were in critical condition and nine were moderately ill.
Two people were moderately ill outside of the hospital. The remaining 221 cases all involved mild illness, Health Services said.
All of Friday’s new cases involved community spread. New cases in recent days have stemmed from household and workplace exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, Health Services said.
Six of the new cases involved individuals who had been on the campuses of Queensbury, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne and North Warren school districts.
One of the cases involved an individual from the Hadley-Luzerne district. The individual will remain quarantined until they have been cleared by health officials. No other individuals are required to quarantine, according to a memo posted on the district’s website.
Two individuals from Glens Falls City Schools also tested positive: One from the high school and one from the middle school. A total of 89 individuals from the district are now under quarantine, according to a memo posted to the district’s website.
Queensbury schools, meanwhile, reported two additional cases, though no exposures were reported, according to the district.
Lake George Central School District reported one new case involving an individual from the high school. A total of 39 individuals from the district are now under quarantine.
Meanwhile, Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated against the virus as soon as possible. The vaccines have been shown to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough” case.
The county has reported 349 breakthrough cases — including eight on Friday — a vast majority of which have involved a mild illness. A total of 42,843 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series as of Friday.
Still, the county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 300.26 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington County
Washington County, meanwhile, reported 62 new cases since Wednesday along with 52 recoveries. There were 172 active cases in the county as of Friday.
A total of eight individuals are hospitalized and 759 people were under monitoring following possible exposure.
A majority of the new cases involved community and household spread.
The county will be hosting a number of vaccination clinics in the upcoming weeks. For additional information, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 318.61 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County reported 36 new cases on Friday, bringing the number of active cases to 299.
In the last seven days, 393 people have tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.5%.
A total of 28 individuals were hospitalized.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled throughout the county in the coming days. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3lzzDRi.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 160.10 cases per 100,000 residents the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 5,781 individuals tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.71%, bringing the state’s average positive test rate in the last seven days to 3.09%.
A total of 64,055 vaccine dose were administered in the last 24 hours.
But 2,395 individuals remain hospitalized with COVID-19 and 34 people died from the virus, according to state data.
In the Capital Region, 252 new cases were reported Thursday, a positive test rate of 3.5%, bringing the seven-day positive test rate in the region to 4.2%.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.