Warren County reports 22 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases along with 16 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 234.

A total of 11 people in the county were hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one since Thursday. Two individuals were in critical condition and nine were moderately ill.

Two people were moderately ill outside of the hospital. The remaining 221 cases all involved mild illness, Health Services said.

All of Friday’s new cases involved community spread. New cases in recent days have stemmed from household and workplace exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, Health Services said.

Six of the new cases involved individuals who had been on the campuses of Queensbury, Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne and North Warren school districts.

One of the cases involved an individual from the Hadley-Luzerne district. The individual will remain quarantined until they have been cleared by health officials. No other individuals are required to quarantine, according to a memo posted on the district’s website.