Warren County reports 22 new COVID cases Sunday

Warren County Health Services reported 22 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 15 recoveries.

Health Services is monitoring 209 active COVID cases in Warren County as of Sunday, 204 of them involving mild illness. Four are hospitalized as of Sunday, one more than Saturday. One is in critical condition, the others have moderate illness. One is moderately ill outside of a hospital.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19, according to a county news release. Two involved individuals in the Glens Falls and Queensbury school districts.

Health Services has been seeing new COVID cases related to out-of-state travel, household exposures, workplace exposures, youth sports exposures and among children under the age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.

Eleven of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, 303 of 42,630 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 286 of 303 had mild illness, while eight became moderately ill, two seriously ill, one critically ill. Six elderly residents with extensive prior health issues died, five of them at one nursing home.