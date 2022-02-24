Warren County reports 21 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 21 new COVID cases on Thursday, with six of the cases from at-home test results.

The last time Warren County had as few as 21 new cases in one day was Nov. 1.

In the past five days, Warren County has recorded 118 positive cases.

The county reported four residents in the hospital, with two vaccinated patients and one in the ICU.

Glens Falls Hospital had 12 COVID patients on Thursday afternoon, according to spokesman Ray Agnew.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.7%.

As of Thursday morning, state data indicated 51,354 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 48,156 have been fully vaccinated.

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury is operating as a vaccine and COVID testing site. This site offers testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Washington County

The county had not updated its COVID data as of Thursday afternoon.

According to New York state data, of the 265 tests administered in Washington County on Wednesday, only 13 yielded positive results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was down to 4.6%.

As of Thursday morning, 41,152 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 38,891 residents have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced positive cases in the state have been trending down for the past 47 consecutive days since the Jan. 2 peak, and hospitalizations have trended down for the past 42 days straight since the peak on Jan. 12.

“Thanks to the diligence of New Yorkers stepping up to get vaccinated and boosted, we are on our way to beating back the pandemic,” Hochul said.

On Thursday, the state’s seven-day positivity rate was at 2% and the statewide positivity rate was at 2.1%.

Of the 129,059 test results reported, 2,704 were identified as positive COVID cases.

The data indicated an additional 265 individuals were admitted to the hospital, bringing the statewide total to 2,274, with 130 residents discharged on Thursday.

According to CDC numbers, 75.4% of New Yorkers have completed the vaccine series and 88.8% have received at least one dose.

Jana DeCamilla is a senior reporter who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

