Warren County reports 21 new coronavirus cases

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reminded residents who are not feeling well to stay home after a number of recent coronavirus cases were linked to people with symptoms going out in public.

The warning comes as the county reported 21 new cases, all of which stemmed from community exposures, Health Services said.

The county has also seen an uptick in the number of workplace-related exposures and reminded residents to maintain all safety protocols while at work, including mask wearing and social distancing, and avoid interacting with unmasked co-workers during breaks.

“Workers sharing lunch and coffee breaks without masks or social distancing has been a particular issue. These infections are then passed on to household members. Please avoid being unmasked with co-workers, maintain social distance if possible while on the job and wash hands frequently,” Health Services said.

There are currently 280 active coronavirus cases in the county, including 17 hospitalizations. All 17 patients are considered moderately ill. The county’s remaining 263 cases all have a mild illness.