Warren County reports 21 new coronavirus cases

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reminded residents who are not feeling well to stay home after a number of recent coronavirus cases were linked to people with symptoms going out in public.
The warning comes as the county reported 21 new cases, all of which stemmed from community exposures, Health Services said.
The county has also seen an uptick in the number of workplace-related exposures and reminded residents to maintain all safety protocols while at work, including mask wearing and social distancing, and avoid interacting with unmasked co-workers during breaks.
“Workers sharing lunch and coffee breaks without masks or social distancing has been a particular issue. These infections are then passed on to household members. Please avoid being unmasked with co-workers, maintain social distance if possible while on the job and wash hands frequently,” Health Services said.
There are currently 280 active coronavirus cases in the county, including 17 hospitalizations. All 17 patients are considered moderately ill. The county’s remaining 263 cases all have a mild illness.
Four of the new cases involve individuals from Glens Falls schools, including two at the district’s junior high school and one each at the district’s high school and Kensington Road Elementary School.
No additional quarantines are required, according to an announcement on the district’s website.
Health Services also announced 46 additional recoveries.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 21 new cases, for a total of 2,322 confirmed cases. There are 280 active cases within the county, including 17 people who are hospitalized with a moderate illness. The county’s remaining 263 cases all have a mild illness. Health Services reported 46 additional recoveries.
- Washington County had not reported as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 492 new cases, a positive test rate of 4.1%, which brought the weekly average down to 5.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.4%, which reduced the weekly average to 5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 4.5%, which reduced the weekly average to 4.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, for a weekly average of 3.1%.
- Statewide, 12,804 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 4.75%. There were 8,176 people hospitalized Friday with coronavirus and 140 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.