Warren County reports 20 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases along with 13 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 188.
A total of 173 people were suffering from a mild illness while 11 others were considered moderately ill, Health Services said.
Four people were hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, four fewer than Friday. Two individuals remain in critical condition.
All of Saturday’s cases involved community spread. One person tested positive after being quarantined for a prior exposure, Health Services said.
Of the new cases, eight involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, bringing the number of reported “breakthrough” cases in the county to 236, according to Health Services.
Studies show that those who contract the virus after being vaccinated experience less-severe illness than those who are unvaccinated.
A vast majority of breakthrough cases in Warren County — 221 — involved individuals who contracted a mild illness. Six become moderately ill, two were seriously ill and one person became critically ill, Health Services said.
Six elderly patients with preexisting health conditions have died from the virus after being vaccinated.
A total of 42,286 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series as of Saturday.
Health Services continues to recommend all residents get vaccinated as soon they become eligible and adhere to all safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask while in public indoor areas as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread throughout the county, Health Services said.
Anyone who is not vaccinated, including children under 12, is required to wear a mask in all public indoor settings, according to CDC guidelines.
Health Services will be hosting several vaccination clinics featuring all three vaccines throughout September. They include:
- Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Sept. 14 at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Sept. 21 at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
For additional vaccine options, contact Health Services at 518-761-6580 or visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 193.22 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Washington, Saratoga counties
Washington and Saratoga counties did not report their COVID statistics on Saturday.
Both counties, however, continue to see high transmission of the virus, according to CDC data.
Washington County was averaging 151.95 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. Saratoga County, meanwhile, averaged 162.71 cases per 100,000 residents during that same period.
Regional statistics
Statewide, 5,030 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.20%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test average to 3.28%.
A total of 67,962 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations increased to 2,359 on Friday and 28 people died from the virus, according to state data.
In the Capital Region, 347 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, a positive test rate of 4.9%. The region now has a seven-day positive test rate of 4.8%, according to state data.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.