Warren County reports 20 new virus cases

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 193.22 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.

Washington, Saratoga counties

Washington and Saratoga counties did not report their COVID statistics on Saturday.

Both counties, however, continue to see high transmission of the virus, according to CDC data.

Washington County was averaging 151.95 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. Saratoga County, meanwhile, averaged 162.71 cases per 100,000 residents during that same period.

Regional statistics

Statewide, 5,030 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.20%, bringing the state’s seven-day positive test average to 3.28%.

A total of 67,962 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations increased to 2,359 on Friday and 28 people died from the virus, according to state data.

In the Capital Region, 347 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, a positive test rate of 4.9%. The region now has a seven-day positive test rate of 4.8%, according to state data.

