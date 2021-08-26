Warren County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases along with eight recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 155.

Of the new cases, 18 involved community spread, including five who were quarantined for prior exposure. Two others involved residents of a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak for several weeks.

Eight of Thursday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 176, according to Health Services.

A total of 41,846 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus, and studies show that vaccines reduce the severity of illness.

Eleven people are hospitalized, an increase of one since Wednesday.

Health Services continues to recommend all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while in public indoor areas as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread. The agency is also encouraging everyone who is not vaccinated to get inoculated as soon as possible.

The county will be hosting an “additional dose” clinic Friday for those who have immunocompromising conditions.