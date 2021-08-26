Warren County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases along with eight recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 155.
Of the new cases, 18 involved community spread, including five who were quarantined for prior exposure. Two others involved residents of a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak for several weeks.
Eight of Thursday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 176, according to Health Services.
A total of 41,846 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus, and studies show that vaccines reduce the severity of illness.
Eleven people are hospitalized, an increase of one since Wednesday.
Health Services continues to recommend all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while in public indoor areas as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread. The agency is also encouraging everyone who is not vaccinated to get inoculated as soon as possible.
The county will be hosting an “additional dose” clinic Friday for those who have immunocompromising conditions.
The clinic, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Human Services Building in Queensbury, was originally opened to those seeking a first dose, but the county has changed course in order to better accommodate those seeking a booster shot. The vaccines are widely available at pharmacies throughout the region.
Those seeking to attend the clinic must make an appointment online through the state’s registration system, which will confirm eligibility. All those attending the clinic must bring their vaccination card showing previous doses.
Those seeking a Pfizer booster can make an appointment by visiting: https://on.ny.gov/3B6aLH4.
Appointments for the Moderna booster can be made at: https://on.ny.gov/3gAEmAp.
Anyone eligible for the additional does not have computer access can walk in and clinic staff will help them complete the registration.
Washington County
In Washington County, 16 new cases and eight recoveries were reported Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 68. A total of 183 residents are under monitoring after potential exposure.
Ten of the new cases involved community and household spread, while the remaining six cases are still under investigation.
The county reported six breakthrough cases, bringing the number of fully vaccinated residents who have tested positive for the virus to 57. A total of 32,816 county residents have completed the vaccine series.
“Our Public Health team continues to strongly encourage those not vaccinated to consider vaccination, asking those who are not feeling well to stay home and get tested. Limiting the potential of exposing others is critical to keeping the spread of the virus under control,” the county said in a statement.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.