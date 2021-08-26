 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warren County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
top story

Warren County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases along with eight recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 155.

Of the new cases, 18 involved community spread, including five who were quarantined for prior exposure. Two others involved residents of a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak for several weeks.

Eight of Thursday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 176, according to Health Services.

A total of 41,846 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus, and studies show that vaccines reduce the severity of illness.

Eleven people are hospitalized, an increase of one since Wednesday.

Health Services continues to recommend all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while in public indoor areas as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread. The agency is also encouraging everyone who is not vaccinated to get inoculated as soon as possible.

The county will be hosting an “additional dose” clinic Friday for those who have immunocompromising conditions.

The clinic, scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. at the Warren County Human Services Building in Queensbury, was originally opened to those seeking a first dose, but the county has changed course in order to better accommodate those seeking a booster shot. The vaccines are widely available at pharmacies throughout the region.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those seeking to attend the clinic must make an appointment online through the state’s registration system, which will confirm eligibility. All those attending the clinic must bring their vaccination card showing previous doses.

Those seeking a Pfizer booster can make an appointment by visiting: https://on.ny.gov/3B6aLH4

Appointments for the Moderna booster can be made at: https://on.ny.gov/3gAEmAp

Anyone eligible for the additional does not have computer access can walk in and clinic staff will help them complete the registration.

Washington County

In Washington County, 16 new cases and eight recoveries were reported Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 68. A total of 183 residents are under monitoring after potential exposure.

Ten of the new cases involved community and household spread, while the remaining six cases are still under investigation.

The county reported six breakthrough cases, bringing the number of fully vaccinated residents who have tested positive for the virus to 57. A total of 32,816 county residents have completed the vaccine series.

“Our Public Health team continues to strongly encourage those not vaccinated to consider vaccination, asking those who are not feeling well to stay home and get tested. Limiting the potential of exposing others is critical to keeping the spread of the virus under control,” the county said in a statement.

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

0 comments
0
2
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians preserve traditional way of making grape molasses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News