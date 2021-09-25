Warren County reports 19 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and 27 recoveries on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 191.
Nine individuals were hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one since Friday. Two were in critical condition and seven others had a moderate illness, according to Health Services.
Two individuals had a moderate illness outside of the hospital and the remaining 180 cases involved mild illness.
All of Saturday’s cases stemmed from community spread, including eight involving individuals who had been on the campus of Queensbury, Lake George and Glens Falls school districts.
The county continues to see new cases involving workplace and household exposure, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, according to Health Services.
The agency is urging anyone experiencing breathing difficulties to contact their physician or go to an urgent care center or hospital immediately. Two people under the age of 40 who delayed seeking medical attention were hospitalized with a critical illness this past week, Health Services said.
The agency issued an update regarding the death of resident in their 50s who died after contracting the virus on Friday. The individual was reported to have been fully vaccinated, but an investigation determined the person was not vaccinated.
“Upon further investigation of medical records, it was determined this person had not been vaccinated,” Health Services said. “Our data have been amended to reflect this clarification.”
Vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough” case.
As of Saturday, 413 of the 43,148 Warren County residents who have been fully vaccinated have tested positive for the virus. A vast majority of incidences involved mild illness, according to Health Services.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 231.45 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington and Saratoga counties
Washington County did not report its daily statistics as of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
But the county continues to see high transmission, according to the CDC, averaging 249.98 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.
Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekends.
The county continues to see high transmission, averaging 138.34 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to the CDC.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 5,288 cases were reported Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.53%.
A total of 65,058 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
A total of 2,345 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday and 31 people died.
In the Capital Region, 285 cases were reported Friday, a positive test rate of 3.67%.
