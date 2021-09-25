Warren County reports 19 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and 27 recoveries on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 191.

Nine individuals were hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one since Friday. Two were in critical condition and seven others had a moderate illness, according to Health Services.

Two individuals had a moderate illness outside of the hospital and the remaining 180 cases involved mild illness.

All of Saturday’s cases stemmed from community spread, including eight involving individuals who had been on the campus of Queensbury, Lake George and Glens Falls school districts.

The county continues to see new cases involving workplace and household exposure, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, according to Health Services.

The agency is urging anyone experiencing breathing difficulties to contact their physician or go to an urgent care center or hospital immediately. Two people under the age of 40 who delayed seeking medical attention were hospitalized with a critical illness this past week, Health Services said.