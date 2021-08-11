Warren County reports 19 new COVID cases

Warren County reported 19 new COVID-19 infections and seven additional recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 142.
Nine of the new cases involved fully vaccinated residents of a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak in recent weeks, according to Warren County Health Services. The agency did not specify the name of the nursing home.
The county has now reported 95 “breakthrough” cases out of the 41,282 residents that have been fully vaccinated.
A vast majority of those who have contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated experienced a mild illness and were ill for short periods of time, according to Health Services.
Health officials are continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to take precautions against the virus, including mask-wearing when in crowded public places, regardless of vaccination status.
The county is also reminding residents that those who have not been vaccinated, including children under 12, are required to wear masks when in all public indoor settings, according to guidelines handed down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Wednesday, anyone entering Glens Falls City Hall is required to wear a face mask.
A total of 11 people were hospitalized Wednesday, including two who were in critical condition. Nine others were hospitalized with a moderate illness, Health Services said.
Glens Falls Hospital reported seven COVID-19-related hospitalizations Wednesday morning. None of the patients were in the ICU.
The child too young to be vaccinated who was previously in the intensive care unit is no longer considered to be critically ill. The child’s condition continues to improve, according to Health Services.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus as a result of the highly infectious delta variant.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county was averaging 128.24 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Washington County
In Washington County, five new infections and seven recoveries were reported, bringing the number of active cases to 56.
All five cases involved unvaccinated individuals, according to a news release.
“Our public health team is strongly encouraging those not vaccinated to consider vaccination, asking those who are not feeling well to stay home and get tested. Limiting the potential of exposing others is critical to keeping the spread of the virus under control,” the county said in a release.
Two people were hospitalized with the virus, unchanged from Tuesday.
The county is still seeing “substantial” transmission of the virus, averaging 83.33 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County had not reported its daily statistics as of 6:30 p.m.
The county has reported 295 new cases in the last seven days, a positive test rate of 4.6%.
Saratoga Hospital reported 16 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Statewide, 4,150 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
There were 1,367 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Tuesday, including 288 who were in the ICU. The state reported 15 COVID-related deaths.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.