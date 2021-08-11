Warren County reports 19 new COVID cases

Warren County reported 19 new COVID-19 infections and seven additional recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 142.

Nine of the new cases involved fully vaccinated residents of a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak in recent weeks, according to Warren County Health Services. The agency did not specify the name of the nursing home.

The county has now reported 95 “breakthrough” cases out of the 41,282 residents that have been fully vaccinated.

A vast majority of those who have contracted the virus after being fully vaccinated experienced a mild illness and were ill for short periods of time, according to Health Services.

Health officials are continuing to urge residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to take precautions against the virus, including mask-wearing when in crowded public places, regardless of vaccination status.

The county is also reminding residents that those who have not been vaccinated, including children under 12, are required to wear masks when in all public indoor settings, according to guidelines handed down by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday, anyone entering Glens Falls City Hall is required to wear a face mask.