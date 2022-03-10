Warren County reports 19 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.

Eight of the new cases were positive results from at-home COVID test kits.

The county reported on Wednesday that a resident died of COVID, bringing the total amount of COVID-related deaths since April 2020 to 121.

As of Thursday, there were seven county residents hospitalized because of COVID, three fewer patients than Wednesday's county report.

Five of the seven patients are vaccinated.

As of Thursday, there was still one county patient who is critically ill.

There have been a total of 69 COVID cases in the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.7%, according to Warren County Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 13 COVID patients with one in the ICU, according to Ray Agnew, spokesperson for the hospital.

Home COVID-19 test kits are still available at the Warren County Municipal Center, town halls and Glens Falls City Hall, free to the public.

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall is still operating as a testing site on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and still offers vaccinations on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since last Friday.

According to state data, there were two new positive COVID results out of 184 administered tests as of Friday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.1%, which is slightly up from Wednesday's report.

Capital Region/statewide

According to Warren County data, there are currently 99 patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, three fewer than Wednesday's report.

Statewide, there were 1,850 positive COVID cases out of 134,995 administered tests as of Friday morning.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.