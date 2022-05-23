Warren County reports 182 new virus cases over the weekend

Warren County Health Services reported 182 new COVID cases over the weekend, including Monday's report: 56 on Monday; 54 on Sunday; and 72 on Saturday.

Health Services said that 65 of these cases stemmed from home test results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9.8%, Health Services said.

There have been 373 new cases over the last five days in the county.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has 26 COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County last update its COVID data on Friday, when officials reported 109 active COVID cases, with 21 hospitalized.

There are currently 19 who tested positive in the county out of 238 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9.6%.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported 486 active COVID cases as of Monday.

There are currently 35 county residents hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 14.1%.

The rate of Saratoga County hospitalizations is higher than the rates in the Capital Region and statewide.

Elsewhere

Warren County Health Services reported 202 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals as of Monday, which is four fewer than the last report.

There were 404 new COVID cases out of 4,169 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 12.2%, while that rate statewide is 8.1%.

As of Monday morning, there were 8,200 new COVID cases out of 119,553 administered tests, according to state data.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

