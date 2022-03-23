Warren County reports 18 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 18 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 15 of which stemmed from at-home test results.
There have been 67 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to county data.
A Warren County resident has been hospitalized due to COVID, bringing the total amount of hospitalizations in the county to two, as of Wednesday.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 2.5%.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available through Warren County Health Services as needed, and business clinics are being arranged as well, county officials said.
A Queensbury business administered four doses on Friday. Those seeking a vaccination or clinic can call 518-761-6580.
At-home COVID test kits remain available, free to the public, at the Warren County Municipal Center, town halls throughout the county and the city of Glens Falls.
The municipal center has a testing site, open on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Washington County
As of then, there were 41 active COVID cases, with three hospitalizations in the county.
There were 22 positive COVID results out of 437 administered tests as of Wednesday morning, according to state data.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.3%.
Capital Region/statewide
There are 67 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, five more than Tuesday's report.
There were 249 positive COVID results out of 6,297 administered tests in the Capital Region as of Wednesday morning, according to state data.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.0% for the region and 1.9% for the state as a whole.
Statewide, there were 3,875 new cases out of 160,670 administered tests as of Wednesday morning, according to state data.