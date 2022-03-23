 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warren County reports 18 new COVID cases

  • 0

Warren County Health Services reported 18 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 15 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 67 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to county data.

A Warren County resident has been hospitalized due to COVID, bringing the total amount of hospitalizations in the county to two, as of Wednesday. 

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 2.5%.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available through Warren County Health Services as needed, and business clinics are being arranged as well, county officials said.

A Queensbury business administered four doses on Friday. Those seeking a vaccination or clinic can call 518-761-6580.

At-home COVID test kits remain available, free to the public, at the Warren County Municipal Center, town halls throughout the county and the city of Glens Falls.

People are also reading…

The municipal center has a testing site, open on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its county data since Friday. 

As of then, there were 41 active COVID cases, with three hospitalizations in the county.

There were 22 positive COVID results out of 437 administered tests as of Wednesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.3%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 67 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, five more than Tuesday's report.

There were 249 positive COVID results out of 6,297 administered tests in the Capital Region as of Wednesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.0% for the region and 1.9% for the state as a whole.

Statewide, there were 3,875 new cases out of 160,670 administered tests as of Wednesday morning, according to state data.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Road in Chester closed after beaver dam flooding

Road in Chester closed after beaver dam flooding

Olmstedville Road (county Route 19) is closed until further notice between Lane Road and state Route 9, north of the hamlet of Pottersville, because of flooding that is believed to have resulted from a beaver dam failure.

Watch Now: Related Video

British royals' Jamaica visit stirs demands for slavery reparations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News