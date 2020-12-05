Warren County reports 18 new cases, the highest in a single day since May

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 18 new coronavirus cases, the most the county has seen in a single day since May 1.
The county is also reporting the highest seven-day average in new infections since the pandemic began in March. The county is reporting an average of 9.9 new positives over the last seven days, slightly below the 15 case average the county would need to trigger a yellow zone.
The county’s seven-day average positivity rate is currently 2%.
Health Services noted that the vast majority of the cases on May 1 involved residents at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. All active cases in the county now involve residents within the community.
There are a total of 337 people from 151 addresses who are currently in mandatory quarantine after being exposed to the virus, Health Services said.
Three people are currently hospitalized, including one who is in critical condition and two others who are in moderate condition, Health Services said.
A total of 77 others are considered mildly ill.
Exposures from Thanksgiving have hit the county particularly hard over the last week.
Six of the new cases reported on Saturday are the result of Thanksgiving gatherings, bringing the total number of Thanksgiving cases up to 18, Health Services said.
Two others in the county were exposed at a party and another was infected while traveling out of state.
The other cases involve two people who became infected through household contact; one who became infected while attending college out of state; one who was exposed by a visitor from another state; and one who was exposed while in another county in New York.
Sources for the four remaining infections have yet to be determined.
Health Services is encouraging residents to avoid gatherings and continue to follow state and local guidelines aimed a preventing the virus’ spread, including mask wearing and social distancing.
If you do attend a gathering, Health Services asks that you voluntarily quarantine for several days and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing and loss of smell and taste.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
