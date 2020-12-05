Warren County reports 18 new cases, the highest in a single day since May

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 18 new coronavirus cases, the most the county has seen in a single day since May 1.

The county is also reporting the highest seven-day average in new infections since the pandemic began in March. The county is reporting an average of 9.9 new positives over the last seven days, slightly below the 15 case average the county would need to trigger a yellow zone.

The county’s seven-day average positivity rate is currently 2%.

Health Services noted that the vast majority of the cases on May 1 involved residents at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. All active cases in the county now involve residents within the community.

There are a total of 337 people from 151 addresses who are currently in mandatory quarantine after being exposed to the virus, Health Services said.

Three people are currently hospitalized, including one who is in critical condition and two others who are in moderate condition, Health Services said.

A total of 77 others are considered mildly ill.

Exposures from Thanksgiving have hit the county particularly hard over the last week.