Warren County reports 17 new COVID cases

Warren County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries on Tuesday.
The county is monitoring 134 active cases, including eight hospitalizations, an increase of one since Monday.
One person is in critical condition and seven others are hospitalized with a moderate illness, according to Warren County Health Services.
Six people not hospitalized have a moderate illness. The remaining 120 cases all involve mild illness, Health Services said.
All of Tuesday's new cases involved community spread.
Health Services is continuing to recommend all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while in public indoor areas and crowded spaces.
The county was continuing to see "high" transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency recommends all individuals wear masks in areas seeing "substantial" and high transmission rates of the virus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Warren County was averaging 159.51 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccination clinics featuring the Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been scheduled in the next week. They include:
- Wednesday from 5–7 p.m. in Glens Falls City Park as part of Take a Bite.
- Friday from 5–7 p.m. at the Horicon Town Hall as part of the Food Truck Fridays event.
- Monday from 5–7 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center.
Washington County
Washington County reported eight new cases and two additional recoveries on Tuesday.
There are now 68 active cases in the county, and 194 people are being monitored, according to county data.
Six of the new cases involved community and household spread. The two remaining cases are still under investigation.
The county was continuing to see substantial transmission of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, averaging 81.69 cases per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
A vaccine clinic at Cambridge Central School is scheduled for Thursday from 3–6 p.m. Both the Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Walk-ins will be accepted based on supply, but all those looking to attend are asked to register. For more information visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.
Saratoga County
In Saratoga County, 34 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 290.
A total of 334 people have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days.
The county reported 16 COVID-19 related hospitalizations. At Saratoga Hospital, there were 17 COVID patients on Tuesday.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 148.78 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccination clinics have been scheduled for later this month. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3xY6DXD.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 3,567 people tested for the virus on Monday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
The state administered 36,475 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours.
A total of 1,813 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state Monday and 18 people died from the virus.
In the Capital Region, 186 people tested positive for the virus on Monday, a positive test rate of 5.4%. The region has an average positive test rate of 4.5% over the last seven days.