Warren County reports 17 new COVID cases

Warren County reported 17 new COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries on Tuesday.

The county is monitoring 134 active cases, including eight hospitalizations, an increase of one since Monday.

One person is in critical condition and seven others are hospitalized with a moderate illness, according to Warren County Health Services.

Six people not hospitalized have a moderate illness. The remaining 120 cases all involve mild illness, Health Services said.

All of Tuesday's new cases involved community spread.

Health Services is continuing to recommend all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while in public indoor areas and crowded spaces.

The county was continuing to see "high" transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency recommends all individuals wear masks in areas seeing "substantial" and high transmission rates of the virus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Warren County was averaging 159.51 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.