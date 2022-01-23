Warren County reports 162 new COVID cases Sunday

Warren County Health Services reported 162 new COVID cases on Sunday. The county's report states that 682 new virus cases were recorded in the county over the past five days.

According to Health Services, no new COVID patients were hospitalized on Sunday, making the total number of Warren County residents in the hospital 16, with nine vaccinated patients and two still in critical condition.

According to New York's vaccination progress data, 47,606 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated and 51,103 individuals have received one dose of the vaccine.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the county has recorded 13,642 COVID cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate stood at 14.2%.

Saratoga County

According to New York state data, Saratoga County reported 260 new COVID cases on Saturday.

As of Sunday, state data indicated 169,167 county residents have completed the vaccine series and 182,626 have received one dose of the vaccine.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate stood at 15.9% on Sunday.

Washington County

The Washington County Department of Public Health did not release a COVID report as of early Sunday evening.

According to New York's vaccination progress data, 38,366 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated and 40,822 individuals have received one dose of the vaccine.

State data indicates the county had 59 new cases reported on Sunday, from Saturday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate stood at 14.7%.

Statewide

According to New York's vaccination progress data as of Sunday, 14,284,177 individuals have completed the vaccine series and 16,107,375 have received one dose of the COVID vaccine.

The state reported a total of 19,186 new positive COVID cases on Saturday.

According to the last report on Sunday, 9,847 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with the virus, with 1,457 in the ICU. On Saturday, 1,153 new patients were admitted to hospitals across the state.

