Warren County reports 16 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and 21 recoveries on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 146.

Two of the new cases involve residents from a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak in recent weeks. The remaining cases all involve community spread, Health Services said.

Six people were hospitalized with a moderate illness, unchanged from Friday. Five other people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Of the new cases, seven involve individuals had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 155.

The vaccines have been shown to prevent serious illness and death from the virus, and Health Services continues to recommend anyone eligible to receive the vaccine get inoculated as soon as possible.

Health Services is also recommending all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while in public indoor spaces as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread.

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 189.23 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.

