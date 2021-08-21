Warren County reports 16 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and 21 recoveries on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 146.
Two of the new cases involve residents from a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak in recent weeks. The remaining cases all involve community spread, Health Services said.
Six people were hospitalized with a moderate illness, unchanged from Friday. Five other people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
Of the new cases, seven involve individuals had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 155.
The vaccines have been shown to prevent serious illness and death from the virus, and Health Services continues to recommend anyone eligible to receive the vaccine get inoculated as soon as possible.
Health Services is also recommending all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while in public indoor spaces as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 189.23 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
Washington County
In Washington County, eight new cases and four recoveries were reported, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 64. A total of 214 people are under monitoring following potential exposure.
Five people remain hospitalized.
Of the new cases, seven have been linked to community and household spread and one case still remains under investigation.
All of the cases involved unvaccinated individuals.
The county is now seeing "substantial" transmission of the virus, averaging 98.03 per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the CDC.
On Friday, the county was experiencing high transmission. The CDC recommends all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask while in public indoor areas seeing substantial and high transmission rates.
A pair of walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled during this coming week's Washington County Fair.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 28.
Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekends.
The county was still seeing high transmission of the virus, averaging 143.56 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 4,990 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent days statewide data is available.
In the past 24 hours, a total of 54,431 vaccine doses were administered.
A total of 1,978 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday and 18 people died.
In the Capital Region, 277 cases were reported Friday, a positive test rate of 4.1%.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.