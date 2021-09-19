Warren County reports 16 new COVID cases Sunday

Warren County Health Services reported 16 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 32 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 219 active COVID cases in Warren County as of Sunday, 208 of them involving mild illness. Nine were hospitalized as of Sunday, one fewer than Saturday. Three were in critical condition, while the others have moderate illness. Two were moderately ill and not in a hospital.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19, officials said in a news release. One involved an individual who had been on campus in the Glens Falls school district.

New COVID cases in recent days have stemmed from household exposures, workplace exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices, health officials said.

Six of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

Cumulatively, as of Sunday, 367 of 42,944 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 380 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 4.9% and the Capital Region’s rate was 4.1% as of Sunday morning.