Warren County reports 155 new COVID cases on Friday

Warren County Health Services reported 155 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 64 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 821 active COVID cases as of Friday, 804 of them involving mild illness.

Eighty-five of Friday’s new COVID cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

Sixteen Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Friday, an increase of three from Thursday. Six patients are critically ill and the remainder have moderate illness, according to a Warren County news release.

Five of the critically ill are unvaccinated. Overall, 13 of the 16 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The majority of new cases in Warren County, where the source of infection can be identified, continue to stem from family/household exposures, workplace exposures and indoor events/gatherings. The highly transmissible omicron variant has been confirmed in recent Warren County cases, and is believed responsible for the recent significant increase in infection, county officials said.

Registration is open for Warren County Health Services’ next COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 4. Registration for Warren County clinics is required through online links posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/ unless otherwise noted.

Upcoming Warren County Health Services clinics:

• Tuesday, Jan. 4, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and first doses, Pfizer first dose. (Registration links posted)

• Tuesday, Jan. 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

• Tuesday, Jan. 18, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

In addition, the New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall has reopened, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Find details here: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 95.4 as of Friday.

As of Friday, 1,068 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 10.7% and the Capital Region’s rate 11.5% as of Friday morning.

Warren County Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e. Recent potential exposures include: Cafe Adirondack, Olmstedville Road, Pottersville, Dec. 23, mask worn; Walmart, Quaker Ridge Road, Queensbury, Dec. 26, 27. Mask worn; and Moe's Southwest Grill, Route 9, Queensbury, Dec. 29, 5:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. No mask worn.

Washington County

A total of 99 new COVID cases were added/processed Thursday in Washington County, health officials stated in a late Thursday night posting. The county said additional cases were received but not yet processed "due to the volume of new cases received over the last two days."

Of those processed, there were 47 new recoveries of active cases, with 10 current cases hospitalized.

Of the new cases added, 15 had been fully vaccinated (nine received the Pfizer series, three received the Moderna series and three received the J&J vaccine), officials stated.

A number of community vaccination clinics and booster clinics are scheduled in the county, with more to come. Call 518-746-2400 for more information and to register. More information is also available on the county's website at: https://washingtoncountyny.gov/1147/Coronavirus-Information.

