Warren County reports 153 new COVID cases over three days

Warren County Health Services reported 153 new COVID cases over the last three days: Monday, 58; Sunday, 55; Saturday, 40.

Health Services said that 70 of the new infections reported were from at-home test results.

There have been a total of 188 new COVID cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.8%, according to Health Services.

There are currently eight people who are hospitalized due to COVID in the county, and one who is critically ill, according to Monday's report.

Washington County

Washington County updated its COVID data on Friday, when officials reported 91 active cases of COVID and five people hospitalized.

Out of 177 administered tests, five tested positive for COVID in the county as of Monday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 7.7%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Saratoga County is 9.9%, according to the county's Department of Public Health Services.

There have been 592 new COVID cases over the last seven days, with 326 active cases, according to Health Services.

State data shows that 110 tested positive out of 700 administered tests in the county.

Health Services data shows that 58.3% of the county's population is fully vaccinated and have received the first vaccine booster shot.

Capital Region/statewide

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 11.8%.

Statewide, that rate is 6.9%.

There were 374 new COVID cases out of 2,772 administered tests throughout the region, as of Monday morning, according to state data.

Out of 70,000 administered tests statewide, there were 4,786 confirmed new cases as of Monday morning.

Nationwide

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases, nationwide, is 42,605, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, the total amount of COVID cases throughout the nation is 80,807,564, according to the CDC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0