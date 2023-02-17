On Friday, Warren County Health Services reported a COVID-related death.

According to the county, the vaccinated individual was in their 60s and lived at home, before becoming ill and dying in the hospital.

This is the county’s 152nd death since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, Glens Falls Hospital reported a total of eight COVID patients, with one person in the ICU.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized in the Capital Region decreased from 144 reported on Thursday to 135 on Friday.

Statewide hospitalizations were also down by 72, for a total of 2,107 COVID patients across New York.

Warren County also reported 22 new COVID cases on Thursday and 10 new cases on Friday. Over the past five days, 86 cases have been recorded in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.8% on Friday.

According to New York State data, 77.3%, or 49,682 of the 64,265 Warren County residents, have received the first and second COVID vaccine doses.

Washington County

According to statewide data on Friday, of the 185 test results reported in Washington County on Thursday, 32 new COVID cases were identified.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was up to 9.6% on Friday.

According to state vaccination data, 65.5%, or 40,090 of the 61,197 Washington County residents have received the first and second COVID vaccine doses.

Statewide

On Friday, New York state reported a total of new 2,144 positive COVID cases out of the 47,151 test results collected.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 4.3%.

To date, 15,358,464 New York residents have completed the primary vaccine series, or the first two doses, while only 2,748,072 of those people are up to date with current booster dose guidance.