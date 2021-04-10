Warren County reports 135 active coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Warren County continued to rise on Saturday.
The county reported 15 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 135, a 24% increase from a month ago, according to Warren County Health Services.
Seven people were hospitalized with moderate illness, an increase of one since Friday. Nine additional recoveries were reported.
All of Saturday’s cases involved community spread, once again prompting health officials to remind residents to avoid social gatherings and take precautions, including mask wearing and social distancing, when in the workplace.
Washington County, meanwhile, reported three new COVID-19 cases as well as three recoveries.
Four residents were hospitalized.
Vaccine update
Warren County is expected to receive the Moderna vaccine next week, and will be publicizing vaccine clinics when they are arranged.
Those interested in learning when a vaccine clinic will be hosted can sign up for the county’s vaccine interest list at: warrencountyny.gov/COVID_signup.
A similar interest list is available in Washington County by visiting: bit.ly/WashCoNYVaxInterest.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 3,165 confirmed cases. The county reported nine additional recoveries, for a total of 2,991 confirmed recoveries. A total of 135 residents are currently sick with COVID-19, including seven who are hospitalized with a moderate illness.
- Washington County reported three new cases, for a total of 2,456 confirmed cases. The county reported three additional recoveries, for a total of 2,337 confirmed recoveries. There are 81 county residents sick, including four who are hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekend.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 291 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.8%, which brought increased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which increased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 5.1%, which increased the weekly average to 3.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.9%, which increased the weekly average to 1.3%.
- Statewide, 7,283 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, a positive test rate of 2.79%. A total of 4,241 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 57 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.