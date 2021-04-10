Warren County reports 135 active coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Warren County continued to rise on Saturday.

The county reported 15 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 135, a 24% increase from a month ago, according to Warren County Health Services.

Seven people were hospitalized with moderate illness, an increase of one since Friday. Nine additional recoveries were reported.

All of Saturday’s cases involved community spread, once again prompting health officials to remind residents to avoid social gatherings and take precautions, including mask wearing and social distancing, when in the workplace.

Washington County, meanwhile, reported three new COVID-19 cases as well as three recoveries.

Four residents were hospitalized.

Vaccine update

Warren County is expected to receive the Moderna vaccine next week, and will be publicizing vaccine clinics when they are arranged.

Those interested in learning when a vaccine clinic will be hosted can sign up for the county’s vaccine interest list at: warrencountyny.gov/COVID_signup.