Warren County reports 130 new COVID cases

Warren County reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The county has seen 691 new cases over the past five days.

The county's seven-day positivity rate was reported to be 15.8%.

Health Services reported 15 hospitalizations, which is one less than Wednesday. Of the 15 hospitalized, 10 are vaccinated, with two of those receiving a booster shot.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 32 hospitalizations related to COVID. There is one individual in the ICU.

Health Services stated that there were a total of 432 COVID patients in hospitals throughout the Capital Region, which is 12 more than Wednesday's report.

There are two upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics at schools that will be open to the public as well. Pfizer vaccines will be available for children and adults, with booster doses being available for those 12 years old and older. Registration is requested, but there will be a limited number of walk-ins allowed based on the vaccine supply.

The upcoming clinic details are as follows:

Friday, Johnsburg Central School, 165 Main St., North Creek, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27, Warrensburg Central School, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Vaccines are administered at no charge, and no proof of insurance is required. To be eligible for a booster shot, individuals 12 years old and older must have received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago, or their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Registration links for these clinics can be found on the county's COVID hub vaccine page at warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com.

Health Services will also be offering vaccine clinics to the public on Tuesday afternoons and evenings at the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury. To find further details and registration links, visit the county's COVID hub vaccine page.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health said a total of 752 active cases were reported through official channels as of Wednesday night.

Eleven county residents were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, which is two more than the previous report.

Washington County reported its seven-day test positivity rate to be 15.6%.

Public Health continues to strongly encourage everyone to consider vaccination and to wear a mask in public settings or when spending time around others.

The county will host community vaccination clinics over the coming weeks. Walk-ins are accepted, but it is recommended that people set up an appointment ahead of time by calling Public Health at 518-746-2400.

The upcoming clinics are as follows:

Thursday, Jan. 27, Fort Ann Central School, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses available

Thursday, Feb. 3, Whitehall Central School, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Pfizer and Moderna first, second and booster doses available

Public Health is continuing to hold vaccination booster clinics every Tuesday and Thursday at Washington County's Burgoyne Avenue Campus. Those clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature the Pfizer booster for those 16 years old and older and the Moderna booster for those 18 years old and older.

Registration is required to ensure vaccine availability. You can register on the county's website.

Washington County's vaccination rate stood at 62.4% on Wednesday night, with 66.5% of the county's population receiving at least one dose.

