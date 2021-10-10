Warren County reports 13 new COVID cases Sunday

Warren County Health Services reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 40 recoveries.
Health Services was monitoring 256 active COVID cases as of Saturday, 243 of them involving mild illness.
Six people were hospitalized Sunday, unchanged from Saturday. One was listed in critical condition and five others have moderate illness. Seven are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19, Health Services said. Four involved individuals who had been on Warren County public school campuses. Find details on school cases at https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home.
The surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, youth sports and indoor events, officials said.
Warren County Health Services is asking that event organizers incorporate COVID-related precautions into their plans amid the ongoing surge of infections.
Six of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 552 of 43,751 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Health Services will hold its next booster dose/third dose clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building in Queensbury. Only Pfizer vaccine recipients are eligible for booster shots, while Moderna and Pfizer third doses are offered as third doses for the immunocompromised. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters/third doses should call Health Services at 518-761-6580.
Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days (registration links can be found at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/):
• Tuesday, Oct. 12, first dose/second and booster dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center's COVID-19 testing facility, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer first doses and boosters offered, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson offered for first/second doses.
• Friday, Oct. 15, booster dose clinic, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Queensbury High School, for school staff only.
• Tuesday, Oct. 19, first dose/second dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building in Queensbury, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.
Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 29 as of Sunday.
As of Sunday, 444 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.
Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 5.0% and the Capital Region’s rate was 3.6% as of Sunday morning.