Warren County reports 13 new COVID cases Sunday

Warren County Health Services reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 40 recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 256 active COVID cases as of Saturday, 243 of them involving mild illness.

Six people were hospitalized Sunday, unchanged from Saturday. One was listed in critical condition and five others have moderate illness. Seven are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19, Health Services said. Four involved individuals who had been on Warren County public school campuses. Find details on school cases at https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/#/home.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, youth sports and indoor events, officials said.

Warren County Health Services is asking that event organizers incorporate COVID-related precautions into their plans amid the ongoing surge of infections.

Six of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 552 of 43,751 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

