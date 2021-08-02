Warren County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total caseload up to 61 — the highest since May 15.
Three people are hospitalized — one in critical condition and two in moderate condition. One person is moderately ill outside of the hospital and the rest have mild illness, according to a news release.
Six cases involve people in quarantine because of a prior household exposure. Three others involved other household exposure. County officials reported that a number of recent cases involve children under the age of 12, who are too young to be vaccinated.
“We are seeing notable community spread among children. Children who are ill should not go to day camp, day care, summer school or elsewhere in public, and parents should seek a COVID test for them as soon as possible,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.
A public COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Warren County Human Services Building on the Warren County Municipal Center campus on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. This clinic will also occur each Monday through Aug. 30.
A clinic will also be held a Take A Bit in downtown Glens Falls on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Washington County reported seven new cases and one recovery.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.