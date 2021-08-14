Warren County reports 13 COVID hospitalizations, most since February

Warren County reported four additional COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Saturday, bringing the number of residents hospitalized with the virus to 13 — the most since February.
The last time the county has seen 13 COVID hospitalizations was during the winter surge on Feb. 2, according to Warren County Health Services.
Two patients are in critical condition and 11 others are considered mildly ill, Health Services said.
A child too young to be vaccinated hospitalized earlier this week has been discharged.
Hospitalizations have risen sharply in the last month, a trend health officials attribute to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
On July 13, 349 people were hospitalized with the virus across the state, including 79 who were in the intensive care unit. There were 1,654 hospitalized and 347 in the ICU as of Aug. 13, according to the most recent statewide data.
In the Capital Region, which includes Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, there were 104 COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Aug. 13, up from 12 on July 13. The number of patients in the ICU during that same period grew from two to 19, according to state data.
Warren County reported 23 additional cases and 16 recoveries on Saturday, bringing the number of active cases to 147.
The new cases all involve community spread, Health Services said.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is recommended all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in public spaces in areas with “substantial” and high transmission rates of the virus.
As of Saturday, Warren County was averaging 157.95 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County, which does not report publicly on the weekends, is also seeing high transmission, averaging 124.86 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to data.
Meanwhile, Washington County — which did not report its COVID statistics on Saturday — continues to see substantial spread, averaging 91.50 cases per 100,000 residents.
Statewide, 4,473 people tested positive for the virus and 13 people died on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
