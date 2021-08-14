Warren County reports 13 COVID hospitalizations, most since February

Warren County reported four additional COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Saturday, bringing the number of residents hospitalized with the virus to 13 — the most since February.

The last time the county has seen 13 COVID hospitalizations was during the winter surge on Feb. 2, according to Warren County Health Services.

Two patients are in critical condition and 11 others are considered mildly ill, Health Services said.

A child too young to be vaccinated hospitalized earlier this week has been discharged.

Hospitalizations have risen sharply in the last month, a trend health officials attribute to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

On July 13, 349 people were hospitalized with the virus across the state, including 79 who were in the intensive care unit. There were 1,654 hospitalized and 347 in the ICU as of Aug. 13, according to the most recent statewide data.

In the Capital Region, which includes Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties, there were 104 COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Aug. 13, up from 12 on July 13. The number of patients in the ICU during that same period grew from two to 19, according to state data.