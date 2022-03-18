Warren County reports 12 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 12 new COVID cases on Friday, three of which stemmed from at-home COVID test results.

There have been 64 total COVID cases in the county over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.5%.

There are currently four county residents who are hospitalized due to COVID, according to a county report. Three of these residents are vaccinated.

As of Friday, no one in the county is critically ill from COVID, according to county data.

Warren County’s community COVID-19 level and those of surrounding counties have been designated as “low” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to county data.

Washington County

As of Friday, Washington County reported 41 active cases of COVID.

Of those cases, there are three who are currently hospitalized.

According to state data, there were 12 new COVID positive results out of 270 administered tests, as of Friday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.7%.

County residents can still pick up at-home COVID test kits at the Municipal Center and the Public Health Department. Pick-up times are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 55 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, which is four fewer than Thursday’s report, according to Warren County data.

Throughout the region, there were 121 new COVID cases out of 4,370 administered tests, as of Friday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 2.5%.

