Warren County reports 12 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 12 new COVID cases on Tuesday, seven of which stemmed from at-home test results. 

There have been 60 new COVID cases over the last five days, according to county data.

There is one county resident who is hospitalized, county officials said Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for Warren County is 2.4%.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available through Warren County Health Services as needed, and business clinics are being arranged as well, county officials said. 

A Queensbury business administered four doses on Friday. Those seeking a vaccination or clinic can call 518-761-6580.

At-home COVID test kits remain available, free to the public, at the Warren County Municipal Center, town halls throughout the county and the city of Glens Falls. 

The municipal center has a testing site, open on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday.

As of then, there were 41 active COVID cases, with three hospitalizations in the county.

There were no new cases of COVID out of 68 administered tests as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.9%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 62 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, one less than Monday's report.

The rate of patients admitted to Capital Region hospitals is currently on a slow decline, according to recent reports.

There were 52 new reported cases of COVID out of 1,340 administered tests in the Capital Region as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 2.8% for the region and 1.8% for the state as a whole. 

Statewide, there were 1,497 new cases of COVID out of 63,513 administered tests as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.
