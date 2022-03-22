Warren County reports 12 new COVID cases

As of then, there were 41 active COVID cases, with three hospitalizations in the county.

There were no new cases of COVID out of 68 administered tests as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.9%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 62 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, one less than Monday's report.

The rate of patients admitted to Capital Region hospitals is currently on a slow decline, according to recent reports.

There were 52 new reported cases of COVID out of 1,340 administered tests in the Capital Region as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 2.8% for the region and 1.8% for the state as a whole.

Statewide, there were 1,497 new cases of COVID out of 63,513 administered tests as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.