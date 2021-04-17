Warren County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County, on Saturday, reported 12 new coronavirus cases, along with one additional hospitalization.

A total of 106 residents are now infected with COVID-19, including six who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, according to Warren County Health Services.

All but one of the new cases involves community spread.

The county has also issued a COVID exposure for Moe’s Southwest Grill on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury. A person who tested positive for the virus was inside the establishment every day between April 10 and April 15 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The individual wore a mask at all times. Anyone who was inside the restaurant at those times is being asked to monitor for symptoms.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced hospitalizations continue to trend downward after spiking over the holiday season.

There were 3,834 New Yorkers hospitalized as of Friday, and 866 patients were in an intensive care unit. A total of 535 patients were intubated.