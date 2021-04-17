Warren County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County, on Saturday, reported 12 new coronavirus cases, along with one additional hospitalization.
A total of 106 residents are now infected with COVID-19, including six who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, according to Warren County Health Services.
All but one of the new cases involves community spread.
The county has also issued a COVID exposure for Moe’s Southwest Grill on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury. A person who tested positive for the virus was inside the establishment every day between April 10 and April 15 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The individual wore a mask at all times. Anyone who was inside the restaurant at those times is being asked to monitor for symptoms.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced hospitalizations continue to trend downward after spiking over the holiday season.
There were 3,834 New Yorkers hospitalized as of Friday, and 866 patients were in an intensive care unit. A total of 535 patients were intubated.
"COVID-19 has been a long and extremely difficult time in the lives of New Yorkers, and although I know COVID fatigue is setting in and people are desperate to return to normal, we're still dealing with a pandemic and we still need to practice the behaviors that keep ourselves and others safe," Cuomo said in a statement.
Vaccine update
Local pharmacies continue to have vaccine availability, Health Services said.
Anyone can now make an appointment online to get vaccinated at a CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Hannaford or Price Chopper/Market 32, where supplies are available.
Appointments can also be made at the state vaccination site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury by visiting: https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/, or calling 1-833-697-4829.
Health Services is planning to announce first-dose clinics in the coming days, including potential plans to vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds if Pfizer vaccines are made available.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 3,239 confirmed cases. The county reported 18 recoveries, for a total of 3,092 confirmed recoveries. A total of 106 residents have COVID-19, including six who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, an increase of one since Friday.
- Washington County had not reported its statistics as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 260 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which increased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.9%.
- Statewide, 8,235 tested positive for the virus on Friday, a positive test rate of 2.78%. A total of 3,834 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 58 people died.
