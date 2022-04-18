Warren County reports 118 new COVID cases over the last three days

Warren County Health Services reported a total of 118 new COVID cases over the span of three days: Monday, 42; Sunday, 34; and Saturday, 42.

According to Health Services, 52 of these cases stemmed from at-home test results.

This brings the total amount of new COVID cases to 223 in the county over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 5.7%, according to Health Services.

There are currently six people hospitalized and one person critically ill due to COVID in Warren County, according to Health Services.

Due to the recent increases in COVID infections, Warren County Health Services Director, Ginelle Jones has asked those who attended any social gatherings outside of their household recently to monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19, to test for COVID and to stay home if feeling ill.

Glens Falls Hospital currently has eight COVID patients in-house, with one in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

Washington County updated its COVID data on Friday and reported 62 active cases of COVID, with two hospitalized in the county.

As of Monday morning, out of 93 administered tests, nine tested positive for COVID in the county, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.2%, according to state data.

State data shows that 38.5% of Washington County's population has been fully vaccinated, including the first booster shot.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 91 people who are hospitalized with COVID throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the Capital Region is 8.3%, according to state data. That rate for the state is 5.1%.

As of Monday morning, 201 tested positive for COVID out of 2,006 administered tests in the Capital Region.

