Warren County reports 117th COVID death

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported the COVID-related death of a resident.

Health Services stated that the state Department of Health notified the county of the death on Wednesday, but did not provide additional details.

The individual reportedly was not hospitalized locally. This is the 117th COVID death in the county since April 2020.

Warren County also reported 26 new COVID cases on Thursday.

The county has recorded 156 cases over the last five days.

Eight county residents remain in the hospital, with three critically ill.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 14 COVID patients, with three in the ICU.

On Thursday the New York state vaccine tracker indicated 51,326 Warren County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 48,118 have been fully vaccinated.

Warren County Health Services also released the weekly breakdown of new cases by ZIP code.

Active COVID cases as of Thursday:

Queensbury: 82

Glens Falls: 48

Town of Lake George: 10

Warrensburg: 8

Lake Luzerne: 5

Chestertown: 4

North Creek: 3

Diamond Point, Bolton Landing, Brant Lake, Pottersville, and Hague: 1

Washington County

Washington County officials announced on Thursday that COVID test kits will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. at the Washington County Municipal Center and the Washington County Public Health Department.

According to New York state COVID data updated on Thursday, 28 new cases were identified in Washington County out of the 334 tests administered on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate remains at 5.4%.

As of Thursday, state vaccination data showed 41,114 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 38,843 have been fully vaccinated.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 223 active COVID cases on Thursday.

According to state data, only 74 new cases were identified on Wednesday out of the 2,053 tests in the county.

The county reported 25 residents are currently hospitalized. Nine of the 25 are not vaccinated, four are fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, and the remaining 12 patients have been vaccinated and are eligible but have not gotten the booster shot.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5%.

The New York state vaccine tracker indicated on Thursday that 183,623 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 171,113 have been fully vaccinated.

Jana is a general reporter who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272.

