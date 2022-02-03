Warren County reports 115th COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services reported a COVID-related death on Thursday.

The county reported a resident in their 90s lived at home before becoming ill and dying at home from the virus. The report stated the individual had not been vaccinated.

Warren County Health Services and the Board of Supervisors offered their condolences to the loved ones of the deceased, in a news release.

Warren and Washington counties both rescheduled vaccine clinics due to the winter storm on Thursday.

Warren County Health Services announced the COVID vaccine clinics scheduled for Thursday at Queensbury High School and Friday at North Warren Central School have been postponed.

The news release from the county said the clinics will be rescheduled.

The next public vaccine clinic is Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center.

The Washington County Public Health Department announced the vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, will be held on Feb. 10 at the Whitehall Central School District, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Warren County

Warren Health Services reported 78 new COVID cases on Thursday.

Two more residents have been hospitalized, according to the report, making the total number of patients 19, with 14 vaccinated individuals. Five patients are in critical condition.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 34 COVID cases, with four in the ICU on Thursday morning.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 11% on Thursday.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the lowest total COVID-related hospitalizations since Dec. 27.

Hochul also stated the seven-day positivity rate continues to decline in all regions.

"The steady decline in hospitalizations and cases should motivate all New Yorkers to continue to do the right thing and take the necessary precautions to keep our communities safe and healthy," Hochul said on Thursday.

