Warren County reports 111 new COVID cases

Warren County reported 111 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of added cases over the past five days to 459.

The county’s seven-day test positivity rate was reported at 13.2%.

According to the report there are 18 county residents hospitalized as a result of the virus, which is three fewer than Thursday. There is one critically ill patient, which is the same as Thursday.

Nine of the hospitalized individuals are vaccinated, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 38 total COVID-related hospitalizations, which is four more than yesterday. Five of those cases are in the ICU.

Health Services reported that there were 390 total COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout the Capital Region, which is nine fewer than Thursday’s report.

Health Services is hosting its next public and first dose vaccine clinic Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The clinic will offer first and booster doses for both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccine. Information and registration links can be found on the county’s COVID hub page.

Additional clinics at schools will be held next week:

Wednesday, Glens Falls Middle School, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Queensbury High School, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4, North Warren Central School, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents are advised to check with school administrators for information related to appointments for these clinics.

Warren County’s rolling five-day average of new cases was 91.8 as of Friday afternoon.

According to the New York state vaccine tracker, 47,674 Warren County residents, or 74.2% of the population, have completed a vaccination series. A total of 51,140, or 79.6%, have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Warren County has had 88.6% of people 18 years old and older receive their first dose of the vaccine, according to the state date on Friday afternoon.

Washington County

Washington County reported a total of 614 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday night.

New daily case data had not been updated as of Friday afternoon.

There are 14 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, which is one more than the previous report.

Public Health is hosting a community vaccination clinic in coordination with the county’s EMS Vaccination Team at Whitehall Central School District on Thursday. The clinic will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and will offer first, second and booster doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

People can call 518-746-2400 to register for an appointment. There will be walk-in appointments allowed based on vaccine availability. Visit Washington County’s COVID information website for more information.

The Public Health team has plans to announce more weekly vaccine clinics for the month of February. Those clinics will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays during the month and offer first, second and booster doses.

Public Health stated that an announcement would be made regarding these clinics on Friday. There had been no updates provided by Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Washington County announced the opening of a testing site located at its Burgoyne Avenue campus in Fort Edward. The site is located at the rear of the facility, and is by appointment only. It will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The county’s Public Health team said that they will be operating the site on a temporary basis through mid-February based on local needs. At that time, Public Health will re-assess the status of COVID in the county and test availability.

The vaccination rate for Washington County was reported at 62.8%, with 66.8% of county residents receiving at least one dose. According to New York state COVID data, 75.2% of the county’s population of people 18 years old and older had received at least one dose as of Thursday night.

Washington County’s seven-day test positivity rate stood at 11.8% as of Thursday evening.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

