Warren County reports 11 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 11 new COVID cases on Thursday, three of which are from positive at-home results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has dropped even further from the last couple of reports, down to 3.7%.

There have been a total of 65 cases over the last five days reported in the county.

The county reported a total of seven COVID patients hospitalized, five of which are vaccinated and one of those five are boosted.

Thursday’s report also shows that no one in the county is critically ill from COVID.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 total cases with COVID in-house, with one patient in the ICU, unchanged since Wednesday’s report.

Health Services reported that the county has hit the 80% mark for residents with at least one vaccine dose as of Wednesday, with 88.9% of those reported to be 18 years of age and over with at least one dose.

The percentage of county residents who are fully vaccinated is 75%.

Washington County

Washington County’s Department of Public Health has not released a new report since Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is still at 4.0%.

The county reported a total of 30 active COVID cases on Tuesday, two of which are hospitalized.

These cases include positive results from at-home COVID tests, including other tests processed through a lab or an official testing site.

According to state data, there were eight new COVID cases out of 259 administered tests reported on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday there have been a total of 85 COVID-related deaths in Washington County, including the most recent death of an 80-year-old hospital patient reported on Tuesday.

Saratoga County

According to county data as of Thursday, there were 238 positive COVID results in the last seven days in the county, which is three more than Wednesday’s report.

The county has a total of 118 active COVID cases as of Thursday, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Services.

As of Thursday, the number of county residents who are hospitalized due to COVID has decreased from 19 to 16, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county has increased slightly to 3.6%, up 0.1% from Wednesday’s report.

Capital Region/Statewide

According to Warren County data, there are 130 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, eight fewer than Wednesday’s report.

Compared to the rest of the country, New York state has a higher percentage of its population that are fully vaccinated, according to Saratoga County data.

The number of patients admitted to Capital Region hospitals has been on a sharp decline since December and January, when that number had reached over 400.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 1.8%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

