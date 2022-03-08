Warren County reports 11 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, eight of these from at-home tests.

Residents can report positive results on the county's official website at warrencountyny.gov.

There have been 80 new COVID cases in the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.2%.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 18 patients with COVID-19 on Tuesday, with one patient in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

The amount of deaths in the county since April 2020 is still at 120.

Home COVID-19 test kits remain available at the Warren County Municipal Center, Warren County town halls and Glens Falls Cith Hall for free distribution to the public.

According to state data, 12 people tested positive for COVID out of 160 administered tests on Monday.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since Friday.

As of then, there were 34 active COVID cases reported in the county, with three county residents hospitalized.

According to state data, there were three positive COVID results out of a total of 107 administered tests reported on Monday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, Washington County's community level of COVID-19 transmission is designated as being "low."

Out of the county's total population of 61,197, the amount of people who are completely vaccinated is 38,997.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 102 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, three fewer than Monday, according Warren County's Tuesday report.

Statewide, 106 people tested positive for COVID out of 67,714 administered tests on Monday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 1.5%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.